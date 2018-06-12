Wednesday: A discussion with NPR Jerusalem correspondent Daniel Estrin

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem, Daniel Estrin, about the decade he has spent as a journalist in the Middle East.

Estrin, who is a St. Louis native, will join Marsh for a conversation in front of a live, sold-out audience at St. Louis Public Radio.

Listen in as Estrin shares his insights on the region, including his travels to Gaza, the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem and how different societies identify with ancient symbols and traditions.

