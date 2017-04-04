 Wednesday: Dissecting the results of the general municipal elections in St. Louis | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: Dissecting the results of the general municipal elections in St. Louis

  • Logo for 2017 St. Louis election coverage
    Graphic by David Kovaluk / St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Tuesday, April 4, marked the day of the general municipal elections in the St. Louis region. On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss the outcome of the elections around the area.

Joining the program:

  • Rachel Lippmann, reporter, St. Louis Public Radio
  • Jo Mannies, reporter, St. Louis Public Radio
  • Jason Rosenbaum, reporter, St. Louis Public Radio

Have questions about the outcomes of the elections? Email us at talk@stlpublicradio.org.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

2017 St. Louis Mayoral Election
2017 St. Louis Elections

Soccer, public safety and school funding highlight municipal elections

Voters cast electronic ballots at Central Baptist Church in St. Louis on Nov. 8, 2016.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

It’s Election Day in the St. Louis region, where voters will decide on a number of high-stakes issues.

Polls are open in Missouri and Illinois from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election officials in St. Louis and St. Louis County said no problems had been reported at polling stations by midday, and that turnout was light.