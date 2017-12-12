Wednesday: Former model Leah Darrow writes book about finding the 'real meaning of beauty'

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with St. Louis resident Leah Darrow about her work as a Catholic speaker and former model.

Her new book, “The Other Side of Beauty,” invites readers to look at the real meaning of beauty and attempts to expose how popular culture ties together someone’s worth with their appearance.

