Wednesday: Gold Star parent Khizr Khan reflects on his experience as a Muslim-American immigrant

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Gold Star parent Khizr Khan about his new memoir "An American Family: A Memoir of Hope and Sacrifice.” The memoir reflects on his experience as a Muslim-American immigrant.

Khan was put in the spotlight when he offered to lend Donald Trump his own pocket Constitution at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

Related Event:

What: St. Louis County Library Presents Khizr Khan

When: Nov. 29, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: St. Louis County Library Headquarters, 1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis MO. 63131

More information

