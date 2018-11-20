Wednesday: The Grannie Annie Family Story Celebration helps children illustrate their heritage

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss The Grannie Annie Family Story Celebration and the role it plays in encouraging young people to preserve family stories.

The non-profit organization helps children across the nation discover, write and share family stories, and then publish illustrated collections of their work.

Joining him for discussion will be:

Connie McIntyre, founding executive director of The Grannie Annie Family Story Celebration

Fran Hamilton, founding associate director of The Grannie Annie Family Story Celebration

Aiden McCoy, 6th grader at The College School; wrote his family story about the Civil War: “Bloody Hill,” which is published in the most recent volume of The Grannie Annie.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.