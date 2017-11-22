Wednesday: The Grannie Annie Family Story Celebration helps children preserve their heritage

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss The Grannie Annie Family Story Celebration and the role it plays in encouraging young people to preserve their families' stories.

The non-profit organization helps children discover, write and share stories from their family's history, and then publish illustrated collections of their work.

Joining him for discussion will be:

Connie McIntyre, founding executive director of The Grannie Annie Family Story Celebration

Fran Hamilton, founding associate director of The Grannie Annie Family Story Celebration

Kharis Perona, The Grannie Annie author; student at Westminster Christian Academy

Christan Perona, mother of Kharis Perona

