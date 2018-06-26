Wednesday: The growth of fencing as a competitive sport in St. Louis

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Look out, St. Louis: Some of the nation’s top fencers are about to invade this baseball town. The 2018 National Championships begin Thursday at the America’s Center Convention Complex downtown.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about how the sport of fencing has grown in recent years in St. Louis.

Joining him for the conversation will be three elite, locally based fencers:

Hossam Hassan , head coach at the Fencers Academy, competed internationally and coached Egypt’s national team for many years before moving to St. Louis in 2005.



, head coach at the Fencers Academy, competed internationally and coached Egypt’s national team for many years before moving to St. Louis in 2005. Daena Talavera , 13, is a two-time national champion.



, 13, is a two-time national champion. Bogdan Hamilton, 14, is a national medalist.

