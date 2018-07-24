Wednesday: How living kidney donors are saving lives

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Back in January of this year, St. Louis-area resident Jane Beckman came across a newspaper article about a man in need of a new kidney – and another man who came to his aid.

“I could do that,” Beckman thought to herself. And soon, she did. At the end of May, she donated her left kidney “to a complete stranger.”

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss how living organ donors, along with those who care for both donors and recipients, are changing and saving lives.

Joining him for the conversation will be Beckman and two additional guests: Dr. Krista Lentine, who is a professor of internal medicine at Saint Louis University, a SLUCare nephrologist and the medical director of living kidney donation at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital; and Cody Wooley, transplant coordinator at the hospital.

Have a question or comment about kidney donation? Leave us a voicemail at 314-516-6397 (NEWS) or send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.