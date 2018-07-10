 Wednesday: Insight Theatre Company presents “The Importance of Being Earnest" | St. Louis Public Radio
Wednesday: Insight Theatre Company presents “The Importance of Being Earnest"

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Opening the curtain on themes such as forbidden love and secret identities, Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest, A Trivial Comedy for Serious People,” opens Thursday in Grand Center.

This classic farcical comedy set in 1890s London follows the lives of two friends using the same alias, “Ernest,” for their clandestine activities.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will speak with the director of the production, Ed Reggi, along with Tom Murray, who will play the role of Lady Bracknell.

Related event
What: “The Importance of Being Earnest, A Trivial Comedy for Serious People”
When: 8 p.m. Thursday – Saturday, July 12 – 14 and July 19 – 21; 2 p.m. Sunday July 15 and July 22
Where: Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis

