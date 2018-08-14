 Wednesday: An intersectional conversation about black, queer identities | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: An intersectional conversation about black, queer identities

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" during the noon hour Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the intersection of black and queer identities and how the organization Black Pride St. Louis offers support for the community in advance of its celebratory weekend Aug. 17 -19.

Joining the conversation will be the president of Black Pride St. Louis, Randy Rafter, and Earl Fowlkes, president and CEO of the Center for Black Equity.

Related Event
What: Black Pride St. Louis Weekend
When: Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, through Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018
Where: Various locations
More information

St. Louis’ Black Pride Festival attendees have Trump, political climate on their minds

By Aug 21, 2017
Organizers of the Black Pride Festival set up a tent on Sunday in St. Louis' Grove neighborhood.
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

President Donald Trump’s words and actions were at the forefront of people’s minds on Sunday at St. Louis’ Black Pride Rally.

One of the longest-running black LGBTQ community events in the nation, this year’s gathering coincides with a summer in which the president announced on Twitter that transgender people were banned from serving in the military and, more recently, assigned some blame to counterprotesters for violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Why does St. Louis need a Black Pride when we have Pride St. Louis? Supporters offer many reasons

By Aug 4, 2016
Members of Black Pride march in the Pride St. Louis parade in June.
Pride St. Louis

A group of people in St. Louis face a one-two punch of adversity every day.

As members of the LGBT population, they can legally be denied housing or fired on a whim. As African-Americans, they’re already more likely to be homeless or unemployed.

A small, local LGBT organization called Black Pride  embraces all these challenges. But as members prepare for their annual celebration this weekend in The Grove area, members still have to justify the group’s very existence.