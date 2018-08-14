Wednesday: An intersectional conversation about black, queer identities

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" during the noon hour Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the intersection of black and queer identities and how the organization Black Pride St. Louis offers support for the community in advance of its celebratory weekend Aug. 17 -19.

Joining the conversation will be the president of Black Pride St. Louis, Randy Rafter, and Earl Fowlkes, president and CEO of the Center for Black Equity.

Related Event

What: Black Pride St. Louis Weekend

When: Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, through Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018

Where: Various locations

More information

