Wednesday: Iraqi-born artist Hayv Kahraman creates performance based on collective memories

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss an orchestrated performance at the Contemporary Art Museum. The act, “Gendering Memories of Iraq,” reflects on concepts of diaspora, immigration and community and will feature five performers from the St. Louis community.

Joining him for discussion will be:

Hayv Kahraman, Iraqi artist; orchestrator of “Gendering Memories of Iraq”

Wassan Al-Khudhairi, chief curator of the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis

Related Event:

What:Performance: “Gendering Memories of Iraq”

When: Nov. 29, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, 3750 Washington Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108

More information

