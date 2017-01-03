Related Program: 
Wednesday: Jennifer Joyce leaves the City of St. Louis’ Circuit Attorney’s office

  • St. Louis Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce has called Amendment 5
    St. Louis Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce.
    Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

The City of St. Louis’ Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce first started in that office in 1994 as the Assistant Circuit Attorney. In 2000, she was elected as the city’s Circuit Attorney. Joyce just left the office at the beginning of 2017.

Joyce grew up in the city, attending Bishop DuBourg High School and graduating from the Saint Louis University School of Law in 1987. Before joining the Circuit Attorney’s office, she worked for the private law firm Husch Blackwell.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Joyce will join host Don Marsh to discuss her years in office and what’s next for her.

Jennifer Joyce
St. Louis Circuit Attorney

