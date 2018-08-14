 Wednesday: Lack of income and its impact on child-support issues | St. Louis Public Radio
Wednesday: Lack of income and its impact on child-support issues

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The issue of “dead-beat dads,” men who don’t take responsibility for the children they father, is a serious one. But is there a way for a father who falls on hard times and has a legitimate reason he cannot make his child-support payments to avoid being charged with a felony?

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss extenuating child-support issues and resources to prevent incarceration.

Joining him for the conversation are Stephanie Lummus, veterans advocacy project attorney for St. Francis Community Services’ Catholic Legal Service Ministry, and Michael-John Voss, co-founder and special projects director of ArchCity Defenders.

Have a question or comment about child support issues? Tweet us (@STLonAir) or send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex HeuerEvie Hemphill and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

