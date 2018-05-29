Wednesday: Legal Roundtable analyzes Missouri governor's sudden resignation

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the political and legal fallout surrounding Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' resignation.

Joining him will be a St. Louis Public Radio reporter and several legal experts.

Along with the Greitens saga, the legal panel will also touch on several other current issues pertaining to the law.

On the panel:

William Freivogel, J.D. . School of Journalism professor at Southern Illinois University - Carbondale

. School of Journalism professor at Southern Illinois University - Carbondale Mark Smith, J.D. , associate vice chancellor of students

at Washington University

, associate vice chancellor of students at Washington University Michael Wolff, J.D., former dean of Saint Louis University School of Law; former Missouri Supreme Court chief justice

