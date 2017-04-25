Wednesday: Legal Roundtable – Changes to St. Louis’ criminal justice system, Supreme Court cases

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.
On Wednesday, St. Louis on the Air’s monthly legal roundtable returns to address pressing issues of the law with a panel of local legal experts.
Joining the panel this time around:
- Jared Boyd, chief of staff and counsel, City of St. Louis Treasurer's Office, President of the Mound City Bar Association
- William Freivogel, J.D., Professor at the School of Journalism, Southern Illinois University - Carbondale
- Mark Smith, J.D., Associate Vice Chancellor of Students, Washington University
Among the issues they’ll discuss:
- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and Trinity Lutheran Supreme Court case
- Changes to St. Louis’ criminal justice system
- Neil Gorsuch’s first days with the Supreme Court
- Jeff Sessions on sanctuary cities, consent decree
- St. Louis Rams lawsuit
- Missouri anti-discimination law
- Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s appeal rejected
