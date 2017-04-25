 Wednesday: Legal Roundtable – Changes to St. Louis’ criminal justice system, Supreme Court cases | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: Legal Roundtable – Changes to St. Louis’ criminal justice system, Supreme Court cases

By 1 hour ago
  • Legal Roundtable returns to St. Louis on the Air on Wednesday.
    Illustration by Rici Hoffarth | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday, St. Louis on the Air’s monthly legal roundtable returns to address pressing issues of the law with a panel of local legal experts.

Joining the panel this time around:

  • Jared Boyd, chief of staff and counsel, City of St. Louis Treasurer's Office, President of the Mound City Bar Association
  • William Freivogel, J.D., Professor at the School of Journalism, Southern Illinois University - Carbondale
  • Mark Smith, J.D., Associate Vice Chancellor of Students, Washington University

Among the issues they’ll discuss:

