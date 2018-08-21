Wednesday: Legal Roundtable to discuss Wesley Bell, Forward Through Ferguson

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

From the future of St. Louis in light of Wesley Bell’s recent victory and the release of a Forward Through Ferguson report to the issue of gerrymandering potentially being removed from the ballot for Missourians, these topics and more will be a part of host Don Marsh’s monthly Legal Roundtable conversation on Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air.

Joining him will be a panel of legal experts including:

William Freivogel , J.D., professor for the School of Journalism at Southern Illinois University Carbondale

, J.D., professor for the School of Journalism at Southern Illinois University Carbondale Mark Smith , J.D., associate vice chancellor and dean for Career Services at Washington University

, J.D., associate vice chancellor and dean for Career Services at Washington University Brenda Talent, J.D., CEO of the Show-Me Institute

Have a question or comment about any recent legal happenings? Send us a tweet (@STLonAir) or an email (talk@stlpublicradio.org).

