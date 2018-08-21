 Wednesday: Legal Roundtable to discuss Wesley Bell, Forward Through Ferguson | St. Louis Public Radio
This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

From the future of St. Louis in light of Wesley Bell’s recent victory and the release of a Forward Through Ferguson report to the issue of gerrymandering potentially being removed from the ballot for Missourians, these topics and more will be a part of host Don Marsh’s monthly Legal Roundtable conversation on Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air.

Joining him will be a panel of legal experts including:

  • William Freivogel, J.D., professor for the School of Journalism at Southern Illinois University Carbondale
  • Mark Smith, J.D., associate vice chancellor and dean for Career Services at Washington University
  • Brenda Talent, J.D., CEO of the Show-Me Institute

Related Content

Post-Ferguson group cites need for policy changes for racial equity 4 years after Brown’s death

By Aug 8, 2018
The Rev. Carlton Lee, right, speaks at a rally in 2014 with Michael Brown Sr., left, and Lezley McSpadden, center.
File Photo |Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Forward Through Ferguson has called for improvement in several areas to establish greater racial equity within St. Louis.

The non-profit released its first The State of the Report scoring where the region is on the 47 signature calls to action first identified by the Ferguson Commission in 2015. The latest report found that all 47 priorities have experienced some level of implementation, but only five of those had been achieved.

A few years in, ongoing work of Forward Through Ferguson still urgent – and difficult

By Aug 9, 2018
Forward Through Ferguson catalysts (from left) Yinka Faleti, Karishma Furtado and David Dwight discussed their organization’s newly released assessment of progress toward racial equity in the St. Louis region.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

For members of the Forward Through Ferguson team, the past few years have been full of work that feels important and exciting – and also excruciatingly slow.

The organization this week unveiled its “State of the Report,” a tool that aims to quantitatively track progress toward racial equity in light of the initial Ferguson Commission, and in only five of 47 key areas does the data suggest significant change thus far.

“There’s definitely frustration in [the ongoing work] and always a hope that things can be more urgent,” David Dwight, senior strategy and partnerships catalyst, said on Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air. “At the same time, I think we’ve had to find excitement in those who are implementing the calls to action from the report [and] to see the way that our region has taken on racial equity.”

Forward Through Ferguson sets sights on 2039 for equality in metro St. Louis

By Apr 26, 2018
People protest against the criminalization of poverty in downtown St. Louis in on July 21, 2016.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Forward Through Ferguson is encouraging locals to imagine a St. Louis devoid of racial inequity by the year 2039.

That year will mark 25 years since the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

The non-profit group released a preliminary action plan on Wednesday, in which community leaders and residents considered benchmark goals for the next three years. A full report will be available in June.