Wednesday: Legal Roundtable: Greitens’ trial updates, new NFL policy, Trump’s tweets, more

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about current issues pertaining to the law with a panel of legal experts. Topics include Missouri Gov. Greitens’ trial updates, President Trump’s violation of the First Amendment, prison reform and the new NFL policy enforcing fines on players who kneel.

On the panel:

William Freivogel, J.D. . School of Journalism professor at Southern Illinois University - Carbondale

. School of Journalism professor at Southern Illinois University - Carbondale Mark Smith, J.D. , associate vice chancellor of students

at Washington University

, associate vice chancellor of students at Washington University Michael Wolff, J.D., former dean of Saint Louis University School of Law; former Missouri Supreme Court chief justice

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.