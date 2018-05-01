Wednesday: Leonard Slatkin is honored as the Chamber Music Society celebrates 10th anniversary

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

When Leonard Slatkin left his position as music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in 1996, he still retained many ties to the city he had called home for more than two decades. In his role as conductor laureate he has returned regularly to conduct the symphony. But he also serves as a board member of the Chamber Music Society of St. Louis, has appeared on several of its programs and has advised the organization on educational activities.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Leonard Slatkin and Chamber Music Society of St. Louis executive and artistic director Marc Gordon. They’ll talk about what’s next for Slatkin as he retires as music director of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the Chamber Music Society’s role in St. Louis and its 10th anniversary gala.

Related Event

What: Chamber Music Society of St. Louis 10th Anniversary Gala “Notes from Hollywood – The Sequel”

When: 7 p.m. May 21

Where: Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, MO 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108

More information

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.