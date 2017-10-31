 Wednesday: A local observance of Día de los Muertos, an indigenous Mexican holiday | St. Louis Public Radio
Wednesday: A local observance of Día de los Muertos, an indigenous Mexican holiday

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss a local observance of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), a holiday indigenous to Mexico.

The holiday began October 31 and ends on November 2. As we reported last year:

“Día de los Muertos isn’t Halloween! It’s not Halloween,” said Minerva Lopez, who lives on Cherokee Street. “We don’t dehumanize death. For us, death is our friend. We see it as something that will happen, and in the meantime that it’s not happening, we’re here to live.

“Lopez has observed Día de los Muertos since she can remember, and has always appreciated its equal reverence to life and death. The holiday rests on the premise that the dead return to mingle with the living. To welcome their loved ones home, people build altars where pictures, food, and drink sit alongside traditional symbols such as crosses, skeleton figurines, marigolds and delicate paper cut-outs.”

Joining him for the discussion will be:

  • Elisa Bender, Member of the Hispanic Festival, Inc.
  • Lindsay Newton, Youth and Family Programs Manager, Missouri History Museum

What: Día de los Muertos Celebration
When: November 4-5, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Where: Missouri History Museum, Lindell and DeBaliviere in Forest Park, 5700 Lindell, St. Louis, MO 63112

A tour through Día de los Muertos altars on Cherokee Street

By Nov 2, 2016
The owners of Diana's Bakery, at 2843 Cherokee, set up a Día de los Muertos altar honoring Mexican celebrities.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

It’s a quiet night on Cherokee street where Minerva Lopez has lived for the past decade. She scans the blocks and breathes a heavy sigh.

“It makes me sad being here today,” Lopez laments in Spanish.  “In California we would have had a huge party.  Two hundred thousand people would take to the streets to celebrate Día de los Muertos.”  

No, Día de los Muertos isn’t Mexican Halloween.

By Oct 31, 2016
Sugar skulls and flowers decorate an altar at Diana's Bakery on Cherokee Street.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Preparations for Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, among St. Louis Latino communities are already apparent up and down Cherokee Street and in many of the region’s Mexican businesses. Celebrated the first two days of November, the holiday has the same elements every year: altars, marigolds, sugar skulls — and people comparing the day to Halloween.

“Día de los Muertos isn’t Halloween! It’s not Halloween,” said Minerva Lopez, who lives on Cherokee Street. “We don’t dehumanize death. For us, death is our friend. We see it as something that will happen, and in the meantime that it’s not happening, we’re here to live.”