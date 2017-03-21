Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: Lyda Krewson discusses her bid to become the next mayor of the City of St. Louis

By 1 hour ago
  • Lyda Krewson in a February 2017 file photo.
    Lyda Krewson in a February 2017 file photo.
    File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On March 7, St. Louis Alderman Lyda Krewson pushed past Treasurer Tishaura Jones and a crowded field of Democratic mayoral candidates to become the Democratic candidate for mayor of the City of St. Louis. On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Krewson will join host Don Marsh to discuss her platform ahead of the general municipal election on April 4.

We’ll also speak with the Republican candidate for mayor, Andrew Jones, at a later date.

What do you want to know from Krewson ahead of the election? We’ll ask. Email your questions/thoughts/concerns to talk@stlpublicradio.org or tweet us at @STLonAir.

_

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Lyda Krewson
St. Louis Mayor
2017 St. Louis Mayoral Election

Related Content

Cut & Paste: Artists to St. Louis’ next mayor: Show us the money and the love

By & Mar 9, 2017
A crowd of artists had many questions for St. Louis' mayoral candidates at this February 27 forum.
Willis Ryder Arnold | St. Louis Public Radio

When St. Louis’ next mayor takes office, local artists will be waiting.

They’ve got a list of things they want the mayor — likely Lyda Krewson — to do in support of the arts. They presented their ideas to mayoral candidates in a recent forum presented by Citizen Artist St. Louis. Their goals include a living wage, more artists at the table when economic development plans are decided and recognition of artists’ economic contributions.

On the Trail: Election season just getting warmed up in St. Louis, county

By Mar 13, 2017
Voters fill out their ballots at Central Baptist Church on Washington Avenue on March 7, 2017.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis’ March primaries are in the books. But don’t exhale quite yet: April’s municipal contests throughout the St. Louis region are only 22 days away.

Granted, these are typically low-turnout affairs that don’t attract as much attention as, say, a presidential election, but they’re often critical for taxation decisions. Plus, April elections can serve as pivotal showdowns for deciding the elected leadership of St. Louis County’s multitude of municipalities.

St. Louis mayoral hopeful loses lawsuit to get on April ballot

By Mar 13, 2017
Kacey Cordes | Twitter

A St. Louis judge will not force the city's Board of Election Commissioners to put an independent mayoral candidate on the April ballot.

Kacey Cordes paid the required $1,318.20 fee when she filed for office on Feb. 13. But because she was running as an independent, she did not submit any signatures, claiming she was not required to do so as an independent candidate. The Board of Election Commissioners rejected her filing, and St. Louis Circuit Judge Joan Moriarity upheld that decision in a short ruling issued Monday.

On the Trail: Southwest St. Louis helped carry Krewson to a narrow victory

By Mar 8, 2017
Lyda Krewson, surrounded by family, friends and campaign staffers, checks an update after 85 percent of precincts were tallied. (March 8, 2917)
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Only two pushed through the crowded field of St. Louis mayoral candidates with enough support to win: Alderman Lyda Krewson and Treasurer Tishaura Jones, who received more than 60 percent of Tuesday’s vote combined.

 

But in the end, Krewson’s 888-vote edge — the closest result in a Democratic primary in decades — prevailed. The 28th Ward alderman chalked up the win to a robust organization and an appealing policy platform.

 