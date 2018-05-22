Wednesday: Making the most of summertime through camps, connections to natural world

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

What is it about summer camp that makes it such a tradition across generations and geographies? And what are some of the contemporary options for keeping children engaged in the summer months right here in the bi-state region?

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about making the most of summertime through camp experiences and other summer-programming opportunities.

Joining the conversation will be Allie Cicotte, senior programs manager for Blueprint4Summer; Vicki Lang, camp director of Camp Little Giant near Carbondale, Illinois; and Mary Rogers, executive director of Sherwood Forest, which is located about 100 miles south of St. Louis.

What’s changed about summer camp since you were a kid – and what’s remained the same? Tweet us (@STLonAir) or send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org.

