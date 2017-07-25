 Wednesday: Missouri-born NASA astronaut's insights into the Aug. 21 solar eclipse | St. Louis Public Radio
Wednesday: Missouri-born NASA astronaut's insights into the Aug. 21 solar eclipse

  • Janet Kavandi, a Missouri-born astronaut, will be in Jefferson City with NASA for the Aug. 21 solar eclipse.
    Gus Chan | The Plain Dealer

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday.

Come Aug. 21, NASA will be in Jefferson City, one of seven cities chosen from which to broadcast a live feed of the total solar eclipse.

Janet Kavandi, a Missouri-born former NASA astronaut and director of the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio, will join the broadcast from Jefferson City. Kavandi has logged more than 33 days in space with 535 earth orbits.

On Wednesday's St. Louis on the Air, Kavandi will join host Don Marsh to discuss astronauts' view of the solar eclipse and exactly what NASA will be charting come Aug. 21

Have a question for Kavandi? Send us an email at talk@stlpublicradio.org or give us a call at 314-382-8255 during the noon hour.

NASA
Total solar eclipse

St. Louis is one of 30 locations across the U.S. where scientists will launch large balloons into the upper layers of the Earth's atmosphere during the eclipse, as a part of the NASA and NSF-sponsored Eclipse Ballooning Project. On Tuesday afternoon, Saint Louis University and Jefferson College researchers performed a test-run of their balloon, which will carry a radiosonde, an instrument that measures wind speed, humidity, barometric pressure and other conditions of the atmosphere. They will also be using Ameren Missouri's network of weather monitoring stations, called Quantum Weather