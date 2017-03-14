Related Program: 
Wednesday: Mizzou alumnus and CBS chief White House correspondent Major Garrett joins us

By 56 minutes ago

Major Garrett.
Credit CBS News

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, CBS chief White House correspondent Major Garrett will join host Don Marsh to discuss covering President Donald Trump.

Garrett graduated from the University of Missouri in 1984 with degrees in journalism and political science. He is the featured speaker for the sixth annual First Amendment Celebration in support of the Gateway Journalism Review, a organization devoted to critically reviewing mass media across the Midwest, on March 23.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

