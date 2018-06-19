Wednesday: Moving St. Louis forward as a global freight hub

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

National freight volume is expected to grow significantly over the next 30 years, according to organizers of last month’s FreightweekSTL, a gathering of transportation experts from around the country.

Regional freight leaders are eager to ensure that St. Louis captures a share of that expected increase in traffic.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the many efforts underway to advance the St. Louis region as a global freight hub.

Joining him for the conversation will be Mary Lamie, executive director of the St. Louis Regional Freightway; Mike McCarthy, president of the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis; and Dennis Wilmsmeyer, executive director of America’s Central Port.

