Wednesday: New exhibit examines the robust history of daily newspapers in St. Louis

About two hundred years ago, St. Louis had between 20-25 daily newspapers operating concurrently.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss a new exhibit at the St. Louis Mercantile Library, "Headlines of History: Historic Newspapers of St. Louis and the World Through the Centuries."

Joining him for the discussion will be John Hoover, director of the St. Louis Mercantile Library, which is located at the University of Missouri–St. Louis.

Related Event

What: Headlines of History: Historic Newspapers of St. Louis and the World Through the Centuries

When: October 8, 2017 – September 3, 2019

Where: St. Louis Mercantile Library at the University of Missouri-St. Louis

