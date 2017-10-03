 Wednesday: October is ovarian cancer awareness month. We discuss early warning signs, resources | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: October is ovarian cancer awareness month. We discuss early warning signs, resources

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

October marks ovarian cancer awareness month. According to the American Cancer Society, ovarian cancer ranks fifth in cancer deaths among women.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss early warning signs of ovarian cancer, resources for those in treatment and ongoing efforts to increase survivorship with two guests:

  • Andrea Hagemann, M.D., Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Gynecologic Oncology
  • Susan Robben, Executive Director, St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness

Related Event

What: SLOCA 11th Annual Families Run for Ovarian Cancer Walk/Run 
When: Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8:45 a.m.
Where: Soldiers Memorial, 1315 Chestnut Street, St. Louis, MO 63103
More information.

