Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: Reaction to Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' State of the State address

By 38 minutes ago
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air
  • Eric Greitens addresses the crowd at his victory party on Nov. 9, 2016.
    Eric Greitens addresses the crowd at his victory party on Nov. 9, 2016.
    Willis Ryder Arnold | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll get reaction to what Gov. Eric Greitens said in his first State of the State address.

Joining host Don Marsh will be St. Louis Public Radio reporters Jason Rosenbaum and Marshall Griffin, as well as Dave Robertson, chair of the Department of Political Science at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

For more context about Gov. Greitens first actions in office and what’s expected in the year ahead, read Jason Rosenbaum’s story: On eve of big speech, Greitens swings budget ax.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Tags: 
Eric Greitens

Related Content

On eve of big speech, Greitens swings budget ax

By & 11 hours ago
Eric Greitens sits alongside his wife, Sheena Greitens, and Attorney General Josh Hawley and his wife, Erin Morrow Hawley.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated Jan. 17 with reaction from educators – Tuition at Missouri’s public colleges and universities could go up in the wake of Gov. Eric Greitens’ announcement Monday he’s withholding more than $82 million from Missouri’s current higher education budget.

The spending restrictions, or cuts, include $68 million in core funding from universities and community colleges and more than $14 million from other higher ed programs.