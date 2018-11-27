Wednesday: Reminiscing about the evolution of radio with St. Louis media icon Bernie Hayes

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with former television host and journalist Bernie Hayes about his various roles in the media and music industry across the region.

Hayes will also discuss his new role as interim executive director of the National Blues Museum as he leads the national search process for a new executive director. He serves on the museum’s board of directors as well.

Do you have any questions or comments for St. Louis media legend Bernie Hayes?Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Xandra Ellin give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.