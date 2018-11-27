Wednesday: Ringing in the holiday season at the Cathedral Basilica

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will preview a seasonal celebration planned for this weekend at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis.

Known as Christmas at the Cathedral, the annual affair brings together musicians from across the region for a sacred presentation by the St. Louis Archdiocesan Choirs & Orchestra. This year’s featured major work is Vivaldi’s “Gloria.”

Joining Marsh for the conversation will be Scott Kennebeck, executive and artistic director for St. Louis Cathedral Concerts; Horst Buchholz, director of sacred music for the Cathedral Basilica; and Dianne Burpee, alto and longtime member of the archdiocesan choir.

Related Event

What: Christmas at the Cathedral

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, December 1, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, December 2, 2018

Where: Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis (4431 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108)

