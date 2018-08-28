Wednesday: The role of blues music in St. Louis, the Big Muddy Blues Festival

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Blues music runs deep in St. Louis’ roots, and this weekend St. Louisans will celebrate the genre with one of the largest outdoor music events in the region.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the upcoming 2018 Big Muddy Blues Festival with co-coordinator Jeremy Segal-Moss.

Also joining the conversation – and providing tunes – will be blues musicians Tracy Mitchell and Renee Smith.

Related Event

What: 23rd Annual Big Muddy Blues Festival

When: 3 – 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31 through Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018

Where: Laclede’s Landing

More information

