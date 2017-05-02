 Wednesday: The role of Quincy, Illinois in the Underground Railroad | St. Louis Public Radio
Wednesday: The role of Quincy, Illinois in the Underground Railroad

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Dr. Richard Eells House in Quincy, Illinois.
Credit Friends of Dr. Richard Eells House

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss the role of Quincy, Illinois, in the Underground Railroad movement during the 1800s in the United States. The Underground Railroad was a network of secret routes/safe houses that African-American slaves in the U.S. could use to escape into “free” Northern states in the country or to Canada to escape slavery.

Mike Smith, a committee member with the Dr. Eell’s House in Quincy, Illinois, as well as Laura Sievert, the director of Arts Quincy, will join the program to discuss the role the city had during those times. 

Underground Railroad

Civic Leaders Announce Competition For Meachum Freedom Crossing Monument Design

By May 21, 2014
Nora Ibrahim

On the 159th anniversary of Mary Meachum's attempted crossing of the Mississippi River — from what was at the time the slave state of Missouri to the free state Illinois — St. Louis residents, local groups and officials gathered at the crossing site to announce plans for a permanent monument. For many of those who attended, it marks 15 years of hard work to get the site more widely recognized. 

Archaeologists Dig For Clues To African-American History In Brooklyn, Ill.

By Oct 13, 2014
Archaeologists from the Illinois State Archaeological Survey dig at the former 1851 house site of Priscilla Baltimore in Brooklyn, Illinois.
Véronique LaCapra | St. Louis Public Radio

Brooklyn, Ill., is a small, predominantly African-American town, just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.

What little revenue the town brings in comes mostly from strip clubs. But there’s more to Brooklyn than that.

Archaeologists from the Illinois State Archaeological Survey have been digging for evidence of Brooklyn’s pre-Civil-War past, trying to solve some of the mysteries about its origins.

Exploring The Life Of A For-Hire Abolitionist

By Erica Smith Oct 13, 2014
'Ain't No Harm to Kill the Devil' by Jeffrey Copeland
Courtesy of Jeffrey Copeland

Among abolitionists, John Fairfield was unique: He was brutal, not above a shootout; he created elaborate ruses to rescue slaves; and he charged for his work.

Fairfield was born in Virginia to a slave-owning family.

“John, as a very young man, had a very dear friend, one of the younger slaves, he grew up with,” said author Jeffrey Copeland . His book “Ain’t No Harm to Kill the Devil: The Life and Legend of John Fairfield, Abolitionist for Hire,” examines Fairfield’s life.