Wednesday’s 2016 in Review: The arts and culture news that shaped St. Louis this year

By 1 hour ago
  • Visitors to the Contemporary Art Museum are now (Sept. 30, 2016) greeted by warning signs and a wall that went up in front of Kelley Walker's Direct Drive exhibit following criticism and outrage of the work.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the year in arts and culture news in the region — from the controversy at the Contemporary Art Museum to container house kerfuffles — with the reporters who know the subject best.

Joining the program:

  • Willis Ryder Arnold, St. Louis Public Radio arts and culture reporter
  • Nancy Fowler, St. Louis Public Radio arts and culture reporter

We’ll also spend some time talking about what will be big arts and culture stories-to-follow in 2017.

Arts and Culture

Arts and Education Council launches new crowd-funding platform

By Aug 12, 2016
Provided by Phaedra Phestival. Photo by Wilson Webel.

The Arts and Education Council has launched a new crowd-sourcing platform called stARTup-StL  aimed at uniting its existing donor base, new donors and arts projects in the metro area. 

Much like Kickstarter or Indiegogo, the fundraising tool will help organizations and individuals raise money. But fees are far less than those charged by larger services. The council will only collect credit card fees for processing donations. All other funds will stay in the St. Louis region.

This riverfront project is for the birds — but only after 3,000 pounds of seed become art

By Feb 9, 2016
Jessica Witte will launch a seed-art project, similar to this August 2015 one in Belleville, along the St. Louis riverfront June 3-5.
Jessica Witte

St. Louisans will get to participate in a massive art project on the riverfront this summer, thanks to a new public art grant.

The local Critical Mass for the Arts announced the winner of its first-ever public works endeavor today. The group awarded multimedia artist Jessica Witte $10,000 for her “Seed the Change” idea.

National arts funder gives good marks to St. Louis projects including Grand Center

By Feb 8, 2016
Grand Center vice president Michelle Stevens and National Endowment for the Arts chairman Jane Chu in the Public Media Commons on Olive Street.
Nancy Fowler | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis is on the right track, according to the head of the nation’s largest grant-making organization for the arts.

Jane Chu, chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts, visited St. Louis Monday as part of a tour of NEA grant recipients. Her stops included the Grand Center Arts District,  which has received two “Our Town” awards totaling $125,000 to help with plans to make the area more walkable and attractive.