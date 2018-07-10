Wednesday: A sneak peek at this year’s Filmmakers Showcase lineup, including ‘Gateway Sound’

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

A treasure trove of St. Louis-based filmmaking talent will be in the spotlight throughout the next two weekends as Cinema St. Louis’ annual Filmmakers Showcase gets underway at Washington University on Friday.

One of the locally driven films set to screen Saturday is “Gateway Sound,” which was produced and directed by Justin Fisher, an audio engineer and educator. The documentary explores the state of the recording industry in St. Louis and beyond.

Fisher will join St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh on Wednesday for a conversation about the project and how recording professionals are adapting in an age of music streaming, slumping record sales and easily accessible recording technology.

Also joining the show will be Chris Clark, artistic director for Cinema St. Louis, who will offer a preview of the multi-day event.

Related Event

What: Cinema St. Louis 2018 St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase Presents "Gateway Sound"

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, July 14, 2018

Where: Brown Hall Auditorium at Washington University

