Wednesday: St. Lou Fringe Festival highlights independent creators

The St. Lou Fringe Festival brings independent performing arts such as theatre, dance, storytelling, burlesque, visual art and more together for a week-and-a-half-long event beginning Aug. 15.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the upcoming festival with executive director of the festival, Matthew Kerns.

Also joining the conversation will be actors Omega Jones, who plays a role in “The Gringo,” a St. Lou Fringe Festival musical headliner, and Madelyn Boyne, who will appear in “Perennial Growth,” produced by the experimental multimedia collective Whale of the People.

Related Event

What: 2018 St. Lou Fringe Festival

When: Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 through Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018

Where: Various locations in Grand Center

More information

