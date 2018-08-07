 Wednesday: St. Lou Fringe Festival highlights independent creators | St. Louis Public Radio
Wednesday: St. Lou Fringe Festival highlights independent creators

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" during the noon hour Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The St. Lou Fringe Festival brings independent performing arts such as theatre, dance, storytelling, burlesque, visual art and more together for a week-and-a-half-long event beginning Aug. 15.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the upcoming festival with executive director of the festival, Matthew Kerns.

Also joining the conversation will be actors Omega Jones, who plays a role in “The Gringo,” a St. Lou Fringe Festival musical headliner, and Madelyn Boyne, who will appear in “Perennial Growth,” produced by the experimental multimedia collective Whale of the People.

Related Event
What: 2018 St. Lou Fringe Festival
When: Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 through Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018
Where: Various locations in Grand Center
More information

