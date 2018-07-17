Wednesday: St. Louis Jesuit Daniel Lord to see screen time during Filmmakers Showcase

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Daniel Lord was a prominent American Catholic figure in the 20th century. He attended St. Stanislaus Seminary in Florissant before being ordained in 1923. A priest, writer, editor and speaker, Lord shared his message of faith through a variety of media. He even had his hand in movie and theater production, co-writing the controversial Motion Picture Production Code that studios adhered to from 1930-1968.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, filmmaker Stephen Werner will join host Don Marsh for a discussion about his documentary “Daniel Lord, S.J.: The Restless Flame – Thinking Big in a Parochial World.”

Related Event

What: Cinema St. Louis 2018 St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase presents "Daniel Lord, S.J.: The Restless Flame — Thinking Big in a Parochial World"

When: 1 p.m. Sunday, July 22, 2018

Where: Brown Hall Auditorium at Washington University

