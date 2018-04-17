Wednesday: St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson marks one year in office

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Lyda Krewson stepped into the Gateway City’s mayoral role a year ago this week on April 18, 2017.

She’ll join Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air and talk with host Don Marsh as she marks that first anniversary of her time in office.

Do you have a question for Mayor Krewson? Send us a tweet (@STLonAir) or an email (talk@stlpublicradio.org) – or leave us a voicemail at 314-516-6397.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.