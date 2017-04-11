Wednesday: As the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s new drone takes flight, we discuss drone journalism

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Last month, with the launch of the aptly-titled “Weatherbird One,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch made a foray into a new realm of journalism: drone journalism.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss the advent of drone journalism with David Carson, photographer with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and Mickey Osterreicher, general counsel with the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA).

Yo @Weatherbird, you've been replaced feather face, meet our new drone @WeatherBirdOne and pilot in command @pdchris pic.twitter.com/ggUULLbjPH — David Carson (@PDPJ) March 22, 2017

