Wednesday: Strategies for managing early childhood behavior

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host don Marsh will be joined by two guests to discuss strategies for managing early childhood behavior and how parents and teachers can improve learning outcomes.

Joining the program will be:

  • Stephen Zwolak, CEO, LUME Institute; executive director, University City Children’s Center
  • Tamar Jacobson, professor of Early Childhood Education, Rider University

Related Event

What: LUME Institute Presents "Avoiding Summer Meltdowns: Next Generation Discipline"
When: Thursday, May 25 from 6-8 p.m.
Where: University City High School Auditorium, 7401 Balson Ave., St. Louis, MO 63130
More information.

