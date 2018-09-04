Wednesday: Suicide-prevention awareness

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On average, one person in Missouri dies by suicide every eight hours. According to the Missouri Department of Mental Health, suicide rates are rising nationally, and at an even higher rate in Missouri. While those most at risk are Caucasian men 45 years and older, this phenomenon has a way of seeping into the lives of people across all demographics.

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, which offers an opportunity to shed light on a dark subject in an effort to reduce stigma and normalize mental health. On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will lead a discussion on suicide-prevention awareness.

Joining the conversation will be Dr. Bart Andrews, director of clinical services at Behavioral Health Response; Shelby Zurick, coordinator of the Hope After Program at Provident and previous crisis hotline clinician; and Gary Robertson, supervisor of the Crisis Intervention Team for the St. Louis County Police Department.

If you or someone you know is in a crisis situation, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).

