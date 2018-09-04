 Wednesday: Suicide-prevention awareness | St. Louis Public Radio

Wednesday: Suicide-prevention awareness

By 16 minutes ago

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On average, one person in Missouri dies by suicide every eight hours. According to the Missouri Department of Mental Health, suicide rates are rising nationally, and at an even higher rate in Missouri. While those most at risk are Caucasian men 45 years and older, this phenomenon has a way of seeping into the lives of people across all demographics.

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, which offers an opportunity to shed light on a dark subject in an effort to reduce stigma and normalize mental health. On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will lead a discussion on suicide-prevention awareness.

Joining the conversation will be Dr. Bart Andrews, director of clinical services at Behavioral Health Response; Shelby Zurick, coordinator of the Hope After Program at Provident and previous crisis hotline clinician; and Gary Robertson, supervisor of the Crisis Intervention Team for the St. Louis County Police Department.

If you or someone you know is in a crisis situation, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).

Recent losses in LGBTQ community prompt conversation about mental health

By Jun 21, 2018
From left, Steph Perkins, Curtis Galloway and Emily Klamer joined Don Marsh for a discussion about LGBTQ mental health.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis on the Air

While LGBTQ Pride Month is typically a time for celebration among the local queer community, mourning has also marked this year’s observance as several St. Louis-area residents have died by suicide and overdose in the wake of national news of celebrity deaths.

“The numbers of suicide attempts and LGBTQ people taking their own lives is something like nine times the rate for trans people and three times the rate of the national average for LGB people, and it’s very much increased by victimization and discrimination that we face every day,” Steph Perkins said on Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air.