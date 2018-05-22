Wednesday: Susan Graham returns to Opera Theatre of Saint Louis in title role of 'Regina'

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In 1988, mezzo-soprano Susan Graham sang her first leading role in Opera Theatre of Saint Louis’ production of Barber’s “Vanessa.” 30 years later, she returns to sing the role of Regina Giddens in Marc Blitzstein’s “Regina.” This second production in OTSL’s 43rd festival season opens May 26.

Graham will be joined by bass-baritone James Morris and soprano Susanna Phillips on Wednesday to discuss the production with St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh. Both Morris and Phillips make their Opera Theatre of Saint Louis debuts although as a frequent soloist with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, the soprano is no stranger to St. Louis.

Related Event

What: Opera Theatre of Saint Louis Presents Marc Blitzstein’s “Regina”

When: 8 p.m. May 26 and 31, June 8, 20 and 24

Where: Loretto-Hilton Center, 130 Edgar Road, St. Louis, MO 63119

More information

