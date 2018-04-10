Wednesday: Talking early on about end-of-life care

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

With this year’s observance of National Healthcare Decisions Day set for next week, organizations including the local Gateway End-of-Life Coalition are focused on educating the public about advance care planning for patients and their families.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will explore the importance of thinking and talking early about what can often seem a difficult topic.

Joining the discussion will be Saint Louis University faculty member Cara Wallace. She’s an assistant professor in the School of Social Work, and her research focuses on overcoming barriers to end-of-life care as well as improving quality of life.

She also educates health-care students, professionals and the general public about facing issues surrounding death, illness, loss and grief.

