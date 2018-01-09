Wednesday: Before Target and Trader Joe’s in Brentwood – an African-American neighborhood was there

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the history of Howard-Evans Place, a middle class African-American neighborhood in Brentwood that in the 1990s, gave way to a shopping center.

Joining him for the discussion:

Beth Miller, local writer who completed her master’s final project in American Culture Studies at Washington University in St. Louis focusing on Howard-Evans Place

Ed Holt, former president of Evans Place Neighborhood Association

Olivette Thompson, former resident of Evans Place; former teacher at Webster Groves School District

