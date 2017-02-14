Related Program: 
Wednesday: Tax season is upon us — and we’re answering your questions

By 32 minutes ago

Except for the select few of you who have already filed your tax return, you may have started scratching your head and scrambling ahead of that April 18 deadline. Tax season is upon us!

St. Louis-based certified public accountant Lance Weiss.
Credit Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from CPA Lance Weiss who is with the St. Louis tax and accounting firm SFW Partners, LLC, about tax tips you should take into account this season.

Missouri Taxes
Taxes

