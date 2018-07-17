Wednesday: Universities grapple with increased attention to Title IX concerns

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Last week, University of Missouri System President Mun Choi sent a message to members of the four campus communities across the state reaffirming a “commitment to institutional accountability, transparency and the protection of our students, employees, patients and visitors.”

“The issues of sexual assault, harassment, bullying, discrimination and workplace misconduct are at the top of our collective consciousness,” Choi’s email read in part, “and academic institutions have often minimized such occurrences in an attempt to protect the university’s reputation … We will never place concerns for our reputation above the welfare of the people we serve, and we will not tolerate misconduct.”

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss ways in which area institutions are responding to renewed focus on such issues.

Joining him for the conversation will be Sarah Brown, senior reporter with the Chronicle of Higher Education; Dana Beteet Daniels, Title IX coordinator and chief equity officer for the University of Missouri-St. Louis; and Nicole Gorovsky, a local attorney and graduate of Washington University School of Law.

Have a question or comment about this topic? Send us a tweet (@STLonAir) or an email (talk@stlpublicradio.org), and help inform our coverage.

Producer’s note: The University of Missouri System Board of Curators holds the license to St. Louis Public Radio. The station is editorially independent.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.