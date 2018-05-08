Wednesday: Using theater to address mental health stigmas

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about how the Slaying Dragons theatrical troupe uses dramas to remove the stigma of mental and emotional illness.

Joining the discussion:

Helene Meyer, actress; artistic director of Slaying Dragons

Dianne Morris, actress

Collins Lewis, board member of Slaying Dragons; associate professor emeritus of psychiatry at Washington University

Related Event:

What: Slaying Dragons Presents "My River, My Valley"

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018

Where: Regional Arts Commission Cultural Resource Center, 6128 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112

