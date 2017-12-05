 Wednesday: We discuss the pharmaceutical industry’s role in the opioid epidemic | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: We discuss the pharmaceutical industry’s role in the opioid epidemic

By 3 minutes ago

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss what Big Pharma’s role is in the opioid epidemic. Joining him for the discussion will be Howard Weissman, executive director of St. Louis’ National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Tags: 
Big Pharma
Opioids

Related Content

Missouri expands legal battle against opioid industry

By Oct 31, 2017
Missour Attorney General Josh Hawley announces he's issuing subpoenas against three opioid distributors.
Provided |Office of attorney general

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has issued subpoenas to three companies that distribute opioids throughout the United States.

The subpoenas were issued to AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson Corporation. As opioid overdoses rise across the country, Hawley is accusing those companies of putting profits ahead of patient health.

Amid national opioid crisis, what’s being done to combat opioid addiction?

By Oct 24, 2017
Lara Hamdan / St. Louis Public Radio

More people are dying annually from overdosing on opioids compared to HIV, car accidents and gun violence. And Missouri is no exception.

“The opioid crisis is the biggest public health emergency of our lifetimes,” said Rachel Winograd, assistant research professor at the Missouri Institute of Mental Health at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

 She said the clear hot-spots of deaths in Missouri are in the St. Louis area.

Missouri Finally Has Prescription Drug Monitoring, So Why Can’t Prescribers Use It?

By Aug 22, 2017

For five years now, the Missouri legislature has considered legislation to create a prescription drug monitoring database that would allow pharmacists and physicians to look at their patient's prescription history for signs of misuse of narcotics. And for five years, Missouri pharmacists like Erica Hopkins have watched those efforts fail with disappointment.