Wednesday: We talk with urban policy expert David Rusk about collaboration in St. Louis

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss with urban policy expert David Rusk about opportunities for regional cooperation in the St. Louis area. Rusk is a senior fellow at the D.C. Policy Center.

While in St. Louis, Rusk will present to regional civic leaders in a series of five planned sessions on the subject of regionalism and models of regional collaboration over the next year.

