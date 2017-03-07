Related Program: 
Wednesday: What are the takeaways from St. Louis’ primary municipal election? We discuss.

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Tuesday, March 7 marked the City of St. Louis primary municipal election — when St. Louis residents voted in aldermanic races, the mayoral primary, the comptroller primary and on Proposition S.

On Wednesday, St. Louis Public Radio reporters will join host Don Marsh to discuss the results of the election and how that sets up the city’s election in April.

2017 St. Louis Elections
2017 St. Louis Mayoral Election
Election

