Wednesday: What are the takeaways from St. Louis’ primary municipal election? We discuss.

Your support makes this program possible. Keep St. Louis Public Radio Strong. Donate today.

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Tuesday, March 7 marked the City of St. Louis primary municipal election — when St. Louis residents voted in aldermanic races, the mayoral primary, the comptroller primary and on Proposition S.

On Wednesday, St. Louis Public Radio reporters will join host Don Marsh to discuss the results of the election and how that sets up the city’s election in April.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.