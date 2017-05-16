 Wednesday: What are your spring and summer gardening conundrums? | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: What are your spring and summer gardening conundrums?

  • On Wednesday's St. Louis on the Air, we'll discuss spring and summer gardening tips and tricks.
    Victor Camilo | Flickr

Ah, finally, beautiful Missouri weather. Should last about 5 days, right? Let's use that time to get up to snuff on best gardening practices for the spring and summer.

On Wednesday's St. Louis on the Air, experts from the Missouri Botanical Garden will join the program to answer listener questions and discuss successful techniques for home gardening. Jennifer Smock, the supervisor of the Kemper Center for Home Gardening, and Glenn Kopp, the garden's horticultural information manager will join the program.

Have a home gardening conundrum you just can't shake? We've got you covered. Give us a call at 314-382-8255 during the program, email us at talk@stlpublicradio.org or tweet us at @STLonAir.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

