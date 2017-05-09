 Wednesday: What can we learn about parenting from the animal kingdom? | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: What can we learn about parenting from the animal kingdom?

By 11 minutes ago
  • What can we learn about parenting from the animal kingdom? On Wednesday's St. Louis on the Air, we'll discuss.
    What can we learn about parenting from the animal kingdom? On Wednesday's St. Louis on the Air, we'll discuss.
    Stephanie Richmond / St. Louis Zoo

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Sunday marks Mother’s Day in the United States. In honor of the holiday, we’re talking about motherhood from a slightly different perspective: parenting in the animal kingdom.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will be joined by David Powell, director of research at the St. Louis Zoo, about the differences in animal parenting styles. Anne Tieber, curator of birds at the St. Louis Zoo will also join the program.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Saint Louis Zoo
Parenting

Related Content

Saint Louis Zoo gets a little noisier with new animal recordings project

By Feb 14, 2017
Asian elephants Sri and Jade in their enclosure at the Saint Louis Zoo in 2015.
Robin Winkelman | Saint Louis Zoo

On a normal day at the Saint Louis Zoo, Jade, a 9-year-old Asian elephant, might sleep, eat and play with her roommate Sri. But lately, her enclosure has gotten a little noisier, with sounds of elephants and other animals at the zoo.

 

The Zoo is recording sounds from some of its animals and playing the clips to them. The sounds help zoo employees see how the animals might normally act in the wild, zookeeper Liz Irwin said. In natural settings, the animals would be exposed to much more noise, whether it’s from the same species or different ones that would live close by.

Scientists breed first endangered Mexican gray wolf from frozen semen

By Apr 24, 2017
A three-week-old Mexican gray wolf pup is examined by scientists at the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka. The pup was born from artificial insemination that used thawed semen.
Endangered Wolf Center

The future is looking brighter for the endangered Mexican gray wolf, as scientists have announced the birth of the first pup of the species to be born from artificial insemination that used frozen semen. 

There are 130 Mexican gray wolves that remain in the wild, largely in Arizona and New Mexico. Some live at the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka, where the new pup was born. In collaboration with the Saint Louis Zoo, scientists at the center have been collecting and freezing semen from endangered wolves for more than 20 years.

‘Dadhood’ vs ‘Fatherhood’: What’s the difference?

By Jun 15, 2015
Alex Heuer

It’s not often parenting advice comes from a male’s perspective. However, one man claims to have the guidance needed on how to be the best parent possible.

Michael Byron Smith, author of “The Power of Dadhood: How to Become the Father Your Child Needs,” provides researched tips on how to maneuver through fatherhood. Smith breaks down the book into four parts: The Implications of Fatherhood, The Challenges of Fatherhood, The Pyramid of Dadhood and The Pinnacle of the Pyramid. Included at the end is a “dad’s self-inspection” checklist.